JSW's Sajjan Jindal says IPO on the cards for infra and cement businesses, maybe in next 2 years

Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate JSW Group on Wednesday, June 7, said the company is looking at an IPO (initial public offering) for both JSW Infrastructure and JSW Cement units over the next two years if the environment is good.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of EY's WEOY in Monte Carlo, where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world and sectors, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, and MD, said, "JSW Cement is a green cement, it uses a lot of slag from the steel plants and fly ash from our power plants. So it is a very natural fit and it is kind of doing very well."