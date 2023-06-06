JSW Ispat Special Products' CFO Kiran Menon resigns

JISPL has an integrated steel unit at Raigarh and a steel unit in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Shares of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd ended at Rs 32.01, down by Rs 0.13, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL) on Tuesday, June 6, said Kiran Menon has resigned as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from the close of business hours of June 5, 2023, to pursue opportunities outside the group.

Subsequent to his resignation as the CFO, Menon also ceased as the key managerial personnel of the company effective from June 5, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

JISPL (formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd), is a joint venture of AION Investments Private Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd . A consortium of AION and JSW Steel acquired JISPL through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

JISPL has an integrated steel unit at Raigarh and a steel unit in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. It produces sponge iron, stainless steel, and other specialty products like TMT bars.

JSW Steel reported a 12 percent increase in net profit at Rs 3,741 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 3,343 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations, on a consolidated basis, was flat at Rs 46,962 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 46,895 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The steel producer has reported an operating EBITDA of Rs 7,939 crore for the quarter ended March with an EBITDA margin of 16.9 percent.

The higher sequential EBITDA was attributable primarily to higher sales volume and net sales realisation, the company said.

Shares of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd ended at Rs 32.01, down by Rs 0.13, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.