JSW Ispat Special Products' CFO Kiran Menon resigns

JSW Ispat Special Products' CFO Kiran Menon resigns

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 6, 2023 7:27:02 PM IST (Updated)

JISPL has an integrated steel unit at Raigarh and a steel unit in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Shares of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd ended at Rs 32.01, down by Rs 0.13, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL) on Tuesday, June 6, said Kiran Menon has resigned as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from the close of business hours of June 5, 2023, to pursue opportunities outside the group.

Subsequent to his resignation as the CFO, Menon also ceased as the key managerial personnel of the company effective from June 5, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.
JISPL (formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd), is a joint venture of AION Investments Private Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd. A consortium of AION and JSW Steel acquired JISPL through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
