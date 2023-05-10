The sources further said that JSW Infrastructure promoters will not be diluting their current stake. JM Financial is the lead banker of this public issue.

JSW Infrastructure, the ports business of the JSW Group has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offer with market regulator SEBI, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

This will be the first IPO from the JSW Group after the listing of JSW Energy back in 2010.

The company plans on raising Rs 2,800 crore through the IPO, sources said, adding that the proceeds will be used to retire debt as well as fund capacity expansion.