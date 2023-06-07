JSW Group aims to surpass 50 million tonnes in steel capacity by 2030

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal sets ambitious expansion plans in the steel and paints industries, aiming to double steel capacity and capture a 10% market share in paints by 2026. The group will invest approximately $25 billion in the next seven years to support its growth objectives.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, i n an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of EY's World Entrepreneur Of The Year event in Monte Carlo where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world and sectors . discussed the group's expansion plans in response to the increasing demand for steel and the group's goals in the paints industry,

Live Tv

Loading...

As the Chairman of JSW Group, a prominent player in the infrastructure sector, Jindal emphasised the close connection between the group's growth and India's overall development. "We as a group are in the infrastructure space, and it is closely connected with the growth of the country," he stated. Jindal further elaborated on the group's positive outlook, stating, "So as India grows, we will grow faster because we have to meet the needs of a growing India. So therefore, I am very optimistic that in the next seven to ten years, as the country gets close to the $10 trillion mark, we will also be up there, matching India's growth or even exceeding it."

Jindal added that the government has projected that India would need close to 250 million tonnes of steel in the next seven years from 120 million tonnes last year. “Therefore, we, being the leading steel company in India, just to keep our market share, at least will have to double our growth, double our capacity from today,” he said.