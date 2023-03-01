No sign of power prices cooling off in the near term: JSW Energy

JSW Energy, one of India's leading power companies, is optimistic about the power sector's future and says the high demand will ensure that prices will stay up all through summer at least.

Prashant Jain, Joint MD and CEO of the company, recently shared his insights on the current state of the power sector with CNBC-TV18. According to him, the power demand growth in the country has been robust, and the company expects to continue to see high power prices.

“Power demand is growing pretty robust this calendar year and this financial year,” he said.

“There is a big gap between demand and supply because of which power prices will remain hard and we are continuing to see strong power prices,” he added.

Jain further stated that in February, the company witnessed a 7.5-8 percent growth in power demand, which is a positive sign for the power sector.

“We are seeing early onset of the summer. That is why you saw the power demand growth in the month of February also to 7.5-8 percent,” he said.

This growth is attributed to the increase in economic activity across the country, including industrial production and manufacturing.

JSW Energy has been actively investing in the renewable energy sector to meet the growing demand for clean energy in the country.

In line with this strategy, the company recently acquired Mytrah Energy's 1.8 GW renewable energy portfolio. Jain mentioned that they expect to close this transaction by the end of this fiscal year.

“This financial year it will get closed,” he said.

The acquisition includes 18 special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and will help JSW Energy to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector.

The acquisition of Mytrah Energy's portfolio will enable JSW Energy to increase its renewable energy capacity to 5.6 GW. This is a significant step towards the company's goal of achieving 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. With the Indian government's push towards clean energy and carbon neutrality, this acquisition will help JSW Energy to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy in the country.

JSW Energy is also focusing on energy storage solutions to ensure a steady supply of power to its customers. The company is currently working on developing a 200 MW energy storage project in Maharashtra, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

JSW Energy reported a 45 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 180 crore for the December 2022 quarter.

The stock has gained 8.22 percent in the last one week and remained flat over the past month.

