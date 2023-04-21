JSW Energy arm commissions 51 MW of wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030. It has a near-term target of 10 GW which should be achieved by 2025. It says that with a total locked-in capacity of 9.9 GW, the company is well placed to achieve its targets well ahead of time.

JSW Energy Limited on Friday said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

The wind power capacity was commissioned under phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under SECI tranche X in Tamil Nadu. With this the cumulative wind capacity commissioned by the Company under SECI X stands at 78 MW.

In a regulatory filing, JSW Energy says, “JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a 100% step-down subsidiary of the Company has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity under the phase wise commissioning of the 450 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project awarded under SECI Tranche X at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.”

JSW Energy, a power generation, transmission and trading company, says that subsequent to this, total current installed capacity becomes 6,615 MW while the under construction capacity stands at 2,855 MW. The under construction capacities are likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12-18 months.

In addition, the company has forayed into energy storage space and has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage plant.

JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for 50% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.