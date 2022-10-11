JSW Cement to invest Rs 3,200 crore to set up two greenfield cement manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

By Asmita Pant

The $22 billion JSW Group company, JSW Cement on Tuesday said it will invest more than Rs 3,200 crore to set up two greenfield cement manufacturing facilities having a total manufacturing capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum in Madhya Pradesh as well as a split grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh. "The combined cement capacity across both these units will be 5 MTPA," the company said in a statement.

The proposed integrated cement plant will be of 2.5 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) clinker capacity, 2.5 MTPA grinding capacity, 15 MW Waste Heat Recovery System, a modern residential colony in Madhya Pradesh and a 2.5 MTPA grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, India Cements Ltd had sold its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd to JSW Cement for a total consideration of Rs 476.87 crore.

Springway Mining owns limestone bearing land in the Panna District of Madhya Pradesh and is also in the process of setting up a cement plant in the Damoh district of the state. "This acquisition provides JSW Cement access to substantial limestone reserves of approx 106 million tonnes, including a mining lease valid until 2065," JSW Cement said on Tuesday.

"JSW Cement's integrated manufacturing facility will be located adjacent to this mining reserve," the company said. Managing Director Parth Jindal said that the acquisition puts the company on its path to 50 MTPA capacity with a pan-India footprint.

"This strategic investment marks our entry into the highly attractive Central Indian market with specific focus on servicing the prolific needs of customers in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This is one of the biggest investments in India made through our cement business," Jindal said.

JSW Cement has a current capacity of 17 MTPA. It is expected to achieve 21 MTPA capacity by the end of FY23.

