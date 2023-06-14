JSW among frontrunners to acquire stake in MG Motor, but Mahindra Group and Reliance Industries in the fray too

CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that while talks between JSW Group and MG are actively on, no agreement has been reached and a non binding offer has not been signed.

JSW Group is among the frontrunners to acquire a stake in MG Motor India. But China's SAIC-owned car maker is believed to be holding talks with Reliance Industries and even the Mahindra Group, said an industry source requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, media reports said that Sajjan Jindal led JSW Group was all set to acquire a 48 percent stake in MG Motor and a final agreement could be signed in the coming months.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that while talks between JSW Group and MG are actively on, no agreement has been reached and a non-binding offer has not been signed.

MG Motor India had said last month that it is looking to dilute a majority stake in the next 2-4 years.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motors said that the company is talking to multiple partners and may sell a stake in MG Motor India by the end of 2023.

Sources say, that MG Motor is considering selling a 25-30 percent stake in the first phase this year, with an eventual plan to divest a 65 percent stake by 2028 when the company goes for an IPO.

JSW Group has been keen on entering the electric vehicle market and battery manufacturing.

Speaking recently to CNBC-TV18, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said, "On MG Motor, if you are asking me specifically -- because I don't shy away from difficult questions -- that is also one of the companies in our list. Could be one of the options if they want to sell, but I am not sure as yet"

Automotive industry, bankers and consultants that CNBC-TV18 spoke to said that MG Motor is still in talks with Reliance Industries and the Mahindra Group has also shown interest in exploring an acquisition.

The Hinduja Group is also believed to be evaluating the possibility of acquiring a stake in MG Motor.

MG Motor India declined to comment on CNBC-TV18 queries. "We have no comments to make at this time", said a JSW Group Spokesperson. A spokesperson for Ashok Leyland said that the company would not comment on speculation. Replies from the Mahindra Group are awaited.