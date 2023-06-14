CNBC TV18
JSW among frontrunners to acquire stake in MG Motor, but Mahindra Group and Reliance Industries in the fray too

By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 14, 2023 1:00:58 PM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that while talks between JSW Group and MG are actively on, no agreement has been reached and a non binding offer has not been signed.

JSW Group is among the frontrunners to acquire a stake in MG Motor India. But China's SAIC-owned car maker is believed to be holding talks with Reliance Industries and even the Mahindra Group, said an industry source requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, media reports said that Sajjan Jindal led JSW Group was all set to acquire a 48 percent stake in MG Motor and a final agreement could be signed in the coming months.
X