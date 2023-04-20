JPMorgan remains underweight on Indian IT over earnings, downgrade risks

The Nifty IT index is now 22 percent above pre-Covid levels, even as growth and margins remain below pre-Covid levels.

Global financial services company JPMorgan has chosen to remain underweight on India's technology companies as they still continue to fight risks of earnings downgrades and subsequent de-rating.

The brokerage in its note said that the mean reversion in technology spends across the globe have not fully reflected in the earnings expectations for Indian IT companies.

Mean reversion is a financial theory which suggests that, after an extreme movement, asset prices tend to return to normal or average levels.

JPMorgan further said that while Indian tech stocks have corrected over the last 12 months, they suffer from a combination of earnings and de-rating risks. The Nifty IT index is now 22 percent above pre-Covid levels, even as growth and margins remain below pre-Covid levels.

JPMorgan is underweight on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.. (TCS), LTIMindtree Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd, while being ‘neutral’ on Mphasis Ltd., as these stocks were most at risk on multiples.

On the other hand, JPMorgan is also underweight on Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd., while being ‘neutral’ on Tech Mahindra Ltd. as these companies faced greater earnings risks.

Last week, Infosys Ltd reported results and missed expectations on all fronts. The company expects constant currency revenue growth of 4-7 percent in the financial year 2023-24 compared to consensus expectations of 6-8 percent.

After the earnings, JPMorgan had downgraded Infosys to underweight and cut its price target by 20 percent to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,500. It cited an uninspiring commentary and an ‘ambitious guidance’ post the margin miss as the key triggers behind the downgrade.

Before that, TCS reported its slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in the past 11 quarters. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the company anticipated a constant currency growth of 1.5-2 percent against the reported 0.6 percent.

The Nifty IT index is currently trading with modest gains of 0.2 percent.