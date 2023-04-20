JPMorgan remains underweight on Indian IT over earnings, downgrade risks

The Nifty IT index is now 22 percent above pre-Covid levels, even as growth and margins remain below pre-Covid levels.
Global financial services company JPMorgan has chosen to remain underweight on India's technology companies as they still continue to fight risks of earnings downgrades and subsequent de-rating.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans
Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike
Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Meta layoffs begin — employees in technical roles, product-facing teams face job cuts
Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The brokerage in its note said that the mean reversion in technology spends across the globe have not fully reflected in the earnings expectations for Indian IT companies.
Mean reversion is a financial theory which suggests that, after an extreme movement, asset prices tend to return to normal or average levels.
JPMorgan is underweight on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.. (TCS), LTIMindtree Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd, while being ‘neutral’ on Mphasis Ltd., as these stocks were most at risk on multiples.
On the other hand, JPMorgan is also underweight on Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd., while being ‘neutral’ on Tech Mahindra Ltd. as these companies faced greater earnings risks.
Last week, Infosys Ltd reported results and missed expectations on all fronts. The company expects constant currency revenue growth of 4-7 percent in the financial year 2023-24 compared to consensus expectations of 6-8 percent.
After the earnings, JPMorgan had downgraded Infosys to underweight and cut its price target by 20 percent to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,500. It cited an uninspiring commentary and an ‘ambitious guidance’ post the margin miss as the key triggers behind the downgrade.
Before that, TCS reported its slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in the past 11 quarters. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the company anticipated a constant currency growth of 1.5-2 percent against the reported 0.6 percent.