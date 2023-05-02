JPMorgan's tryst with bank failures - What does it get post the FRC takeover

The First Republic Brand will retire and its 84 offices in eight states have reopened as JPMorgan's branches.

The largest bank in the US - JPMorgan Chase has acquired First Republic Bank after the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008.

However, this isn't the first time that Jamie Dimon-led bank has acquired a failed lender.

Back in September 2008, JPMorgan had stepped in after the collapse of Washington Mutual by acquiring all of its banking operations. The deal fetched them $307 billion in assets and $188 billion in deposits. Just a few months earlier, it had acquired Bear Stearns, which back then, was the fifth-largest investment bank in the US.

Excluding one-time costs, the transaction is likely to add $500 million annually to JPMorgan's profit. The First Republic Brand will retire and its 84 offices in eight states have reopened as JPMorgan's branches.

While depositors are protected, shareholders are left high and dry as the stock of First Republic will be delisted. Shareholders and debt holders of FRC will not receive anything post the takeover and JPMorgan will also not assume any of FRC's corporate debt or preferred stock.

Jamie Dimon has also proclaimed that this part of the crisis is over but shares of other smaller lenders like PacWest and Citizen's Financials fell between 6-10 percent on Monday.

On the other hand, JPMorgan's shares are near a 52-week high and have risen nearly 20 percent over the last 12 months.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)