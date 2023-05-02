English
JPMorgan's tryst with bank failures - What does it get post the FRC takeover

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 2, 2023 8:12:14 AM IST (Published)

The First Republic Brand will retire and its 84 offices in eight states have reopened as JPMorgan's branches.

The largest bank in the US - JPMorgan Chase has acquired First Republic Bank after the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008.

However, this isn't the first time that Jamie Dimon-led bank has acquired a failed lender.
Back in September 2008, JPMorgan had stepped in after the collapse of Washington Mutual by acquiring all of its banking operations. The deal fetched them $307 billion in assets and $188 billion in deposits. Just a few months earlier, it had acquired Bear Stearns, which back then, was the fifth-largest investment bank in the US.
