JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon walks back on China Communist Party comment

By Reuters  | IST (Published)
A JPMorgan spokesperson added that Dimon had acknowledged that he should "never speak lightly or disrespectfully about another country or its leadership."

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Wednesday walked back on his remarks on China's Communist Party, a day after he joked that his bank would last longer than the party.
"I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company," Dimon said.
Speaking at a Boston College series of CEO interviews on Tuesday, Dimon said, "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan. I'd make a bet that we last longer."
"I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway," he added.
