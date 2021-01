Johnson & Johnson’s investigational one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has shown long-lasting immune response in an early study. In other words, this vaccine can become the first in the world to protect people with just one shot.

A report carried in the New England Journal of Medicine stated that the vaccine provided an immune response that lasted for 71 days. Participants in the study were aged between 18 and 55 years. In 90 percent or more of the participants, immune proteins, called neutralizing antibodies, were detected on day 29 after the vaccine dose. This figure touched 100 percent on day 57 of the vaccine.

With this, the company has inched a step closer to approaching the US regulators for clearance. Within weeks, the drug-maker will learn how its vaccine performed in the late-stage trial.

J&J anticipates announcing phase three clinical trials’ data for the single-dose vaccine later this month, stated a report published on the J&J website. If the vaccine is shown to be safe and effective, the company will submit an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for clearance.

A report carried in Bloomberg quoted J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels as saying: “Looking at the antibodies, there should be good hope and good reason that the vaccine will work.”

Earlier, the US government had said that any vaccine with an efficacy rate over 50 percent will be considered a success. J&J aimed for 60 percent effectiveness, Stoffels said, but hoped and planned for 70 percent.

The one-dose efficacy makes it significant

Though the company still has to complete phase three clinical trials, this study gave a glimpse at how the vaccine is likely to perform in a real-world scenario. The main advantage of a single-shot vaccine is the ease of distribution and administering.

If proven effective, J&J’s vaccine would simplify distribution, compared to its leading rivals — Moderna, AstraZeneca Plc, and the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership — whose vaccines require two shots, meaning repeat shipping and clinic visits. Also, while Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots must be frozen, J&J’s vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for three months.

On Wednesday, after US markets closed, J&J shares rose 1.3 percent.

Emergency-use authorisations

Two vaccines — developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. — have got emergency-use authorisations. Each showed more than 90 percent efficacy against symptoms of coronavirus.