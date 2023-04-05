Johnson & Johnson proposes $9 billion settlement for talc-based cancer lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson says it has commitments from around 60,000 current claimants to support the new settlement terms.

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has proposed to pay nearly $9 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits across North America that claim its baby powder and other talc-based products cause cancer. The company had previously proposed $2 billion to resolve the legal battles but has now made a significant boost to the figure in hopes of concluding its legal battle.

Johnson & Johnson is facing over 40,000 lawsuits from former customers alleging that using its talc-based baby powder caused cancer, with some claiming the product contained cancer-causing asbestos.

The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

In 2020, the company halted sales of talc-based baby powder in the US due to "misinformation" that had affected demand for the product. Last year, it announced plans to end sales globally.

The company has been trying to resolve the lawsuits in bankruptcy court since 2021, after creating a subsidiary responsible for the claims.

Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation for Johnson & Johnson, said, that the company still believes the claims are "specious" and that they "lack scientific merit." However, the company is willing to settle to conclude legal battles because it could take decades in court and be expensive, he added.

"Resolving this matter through the proposed reorganization plan is both more equitable and more efficient, allows claimants to be compensated in a timely manner, and enables the company to remain focused on our commitment to profoundly and positively impact health for humanity," Haas said.

The company has won a majority of the talc lawsuits against it, but some significant losses, including one in which 22 women were awarded a judgment of over $2 billion.