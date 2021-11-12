0

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Updated)
The company selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name, the company said Friday. The new consumer health company will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnsons, and Band-Aid.

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies
Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business.
The company selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name, the company said Friday. The new consumer health company will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnsons, and Band-Aid. A name was not disclosed for the new company.
Details are sparse, but the company expects the split to occur in the next two years.
