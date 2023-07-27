Shares of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India have declined over 37 percent in the past one year as the company struggles with poor demand and weak consumer sentiment.
Shares of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. dropped as much as 9 percent in trade on Thursday after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2023.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India on Wednesday announced that its revenue almost halved in the June quarter compared with a year ago, while losses expanded exponentially.
Revenue dropped 44 percent to Rs 567 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 1,010 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s net loss widened to Rs 42 crore in the June quarter compared with a loss of Rs 2 crore during the same period last year.
At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 36 crore during the June quarter compared with an operating profit of Rs 14 crore last year.
Gross profit margins during the quarter stood higher at 26 percent compared with 22 percent in the year-ago period.
Shares of Johnson Controls Hitachi are trading 7.5 percent lower at Rs 971. The stock made a 52-week low of Rs 958.85 in today's session and is down nearly 13 percent on a year-to-date basis.
