Johnson Controls-Hitachi shares end lower after March quarter revenue falls 20%

According to Nirmal Bang, demand for the company is likely to remain muted in the first quarter of the current financial year due to unseasonal rains, weak consumer sentiment and high channel inventory across the industry.

Shares of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd declined 4 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company's revenue in the March quarter dropped by over 20 percent and the company also reported a net loss.

The air conditioning company's revenue declined by 21 percent from last year to Rs 548 crore from Rs 694 crore during the same period last year.

A net loss was also reported during the quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 1.06 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 15.6 crore last year. The net loss was due to an exceptional item and higher effective tax rate, which stood at 148 percent compared to 27 percent last year. Other income for the quarter also declined by 22 percent.

Gross profit margin for the quarter improved to 31.5 percent from 28.2 percent during the same period last year.

Operating profit or EBITDA declined by 41 percent year-on-year to Rs 23 crore from Rs 39.5 crore last year, while margin narrowed by 140 basis points to 4.3 percent from 5.7 percent last year.

According to Nirmal Bang, demand for the company is likely to remain muted in the first quarter of the current financial year due to unseasonal rains, weak consumer sentiment and high channel inventory across the industry.

Shares of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India ended 4.3 percent lower at Rs 1,044.70.