J&J to lose patent on key tuberculosis drug in India, prices likely to drop

J&J to lose patent on key tuberculosis drug in India, prices likely to drop

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 9:29:16 AM IST (Published)

Bedaquiline is a key drug used in tuberculosis (TB) treatment.

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson’s application to extend its monopoly on the key tuberculosis drug, bedaquiline, was rejected by the Indian Patent Office on Thursday. The monopoly was set to expire in July this year.

The latest decision will pave the way for generic versions in the local market. This might lead to increased access to the drug. The cost of the drug is also expected to go down by at least half of what it is now. The patent on the drug had made India dependent on drug supplies from J&J.
The agency delivered the judgment in the most-watched patent cases after hearing a plea filed by two TB survivors, Nandita Venkatesan and Phumeza Tisile, News 18 reported.
Bedaquiline was developed by Janssen – Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) pharmaceutical division – in 2012. The drug had received conditional approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of multidrug resistant (MDR) TB.
A 2018 WHO rapid communication on MDR-TB treatment guidelines prioritised bedaquiline among drugs for treatment and, in 2019, it was launched in India, News 18 reported.
The company said whether this patent was granted or not, a formulation patent would not have prevented generic manufacturers from developing the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in their own formulations after July 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been committed to eradicating tuberculosis from India by 2025.
Bedaquiline is a key drug used in TB treatment. The drugs work by targeting the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthase enzyme of the TB mycobacteria.
