0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 1,795 crore

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Updated)
Mini

JMC Projects has secured two orders worth Rs 1,795 crore, including water supply projects worth Rs 1,085 crore. "We are enthused with the new order wins in our Water and B&F business. These new orders will help us to further consolidate our position in high growth businesses," CEO & Managing Director of JMC Projects S K Tripathi said.

JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 1,795 crore
JMC Projects has secured two orders worth Rs 1,795 crore, including water supply projects worth Rs 1,085 crore. Apart from the water supply projects, the company has bagged an order for Buildings & Factories (B&F) projects worth Rs 710 crore in the country, it said in a statement.
JMC Projects (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is a leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) company. "We are enthused with the new order wins in our Water and B&F business. These new orders will help us to further consolidate our position in high growth businesses."
Also Read
"Amidst a challenging environment, these new orders also support us to diversifying our clientele, generate additional business from existing marquee clients," CEO & Managing Director of JMC Projects S K Tripathi said. The company's order inflows for the current financial year has crossed Rs 9,750 crore, he added.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Kirloskar Ferrous buys majority stake in Indian Seamless Metal Tubes

Next Article

Startup Street: CollegeDekho raises $35 million in Series B funding; Nasscom releases report on scale-ups

next story