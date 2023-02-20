JK Tyre unveils two new SUV tyres, five new brand shops across North India

Earlier this month, the company launched low-resistance tyres for EVs, according to several media reports. Low rolling resistance ensures that the tyre doesn't wear out due to the high torque that occurs due to the inertia. Tyres with low rolling resistance don't make too much noise and also last longer.

JK Tyre today announced that it has launched two new SUV tyres, Ranger HPe & Ranger X-AT. Ranger HPe tyres will cater to electric cars while Ranger X-AT tyres have been crafted for extreme all terrains.

The tyre manufacturer also unveiled five new brand shops across cities in North India. The company now has 221 brand shops in the Northern part of the country.

CNBC TV 18 exclusively caught up with Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre on the sidelines who feels that the new range of tyres will we accepted well by the customers. He said, "Ranger series has high selling SKUs. These tyres will help us to complete our range. We hope these will be accepted well by our customers as they have already been accepted well in other regions."

On being asked about expectations from the ongoing Q4 Kathuria added, "Third quarter was a good quarter with decent results. Fourth quarter is usually best for the auto industry, we are expecting demand from auto manufacturers to be good." With good sales in January, and expectations of a better replacement demand, JK Tyre feels that the fourth quarter will be equally good for the company.

One being asked about the current demand and outlook, Kathuria said, "Truck and bus radial demand is robust and even passenger car radial demand is good. However, two and three-wheeler demand is subdued. We're expecting rural demand to go up as the two and three-wheeler market will revive."

At the beginning of the month, the company reported its Q3 earnings where it saw a decline in its consolidated net profit by 76.6 percent to Rs 53.92 crore as compared to the consolidated net profit of Rs 230.46 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

However, its revenue from operations surged to Rs 3,076.03 crore as compared to Rs 2,769.28 crore in the same period last year.