JK Tyre completes expansion of radial tyre manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh — Stock jumps 7%

JK Tyre completes expansion of radial tyre manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh — Stock jumps 7%

JK Tyre completes expansion of radial tyre manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh — Stock jumps 7%
Jun 30, 2023

Post the expansion, JK Tyre's annual output from the said plant will increase by 31 percent to 51 lakh units, from 39 lakh units earlier, according to the company's exchange filing.

Shares of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. are trading at a 52-week high with gains of nearly 7 percent on Friday after the tyre-manufacturer completed the first phase of its capacity expansion of its radial tyre manufacturing facility in Banmore, Madhya Pradesh. This phase of the capacity expansion was carried out with an investment of Rs 312 crore.

The company has planned a two-phased expansion of its existing facility at Banmore to cater to the increasing demand for Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tyres.
Post the expansion, JK Tyre's annual output from the said plant will increase by 31 percent to 51 lakh units, from 39 lakh units earlier, according to the company's exchange filing.
