JK Paper to acquire two packaging manufacturers for Rs 578 crore

JK Paper said that it is acquiring two of India's leading packaging manufacturers - Horizon Packs Private Ltd and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd.

Paper and packaging board company JK Paper announced its acquisition plan for Horizon Packs Private Ltd (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd (SPPL) for about Rs 578 crore. The company added that the acquisition represents an 85 percent stake in both companies and will take place in phases.

On Tuesday, shares of JK Paper rose over 2 percent to 430.05 at 9:30 AM.

For Rs 19.33 per share, JK paper will acquire 26.92 crore equity shares in HPPL and 4.63 lakh equity shares for Rs 1,256.95 per share in SPPL.

"JK Paper has entered into a share purchase and shareholders' agreements for the acquisition of 85 percent shares of Horizon Packs Private Ltd (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd (SPPL), and the balance 15 percent within three years as per the respective SPSHAs," the filing said.

JK Paper said in a regulatory filing that HPPL and SPPL are included among India's leading corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country,

JK Paper Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania said, "It is a privilege to join hands with India's largest player in the Corrugated Packaging segment. This, together with JK Paper's upcoming corrugated facility in Ludhiana, will establish it as the largest player in the corrugated packaging industry,"

"This acquisition allows us to benefit from the existing strengths of HPPL and SPPL. HPPL and SPPL's customers, employees, vendors, and partners will benefit from JK Paper's strong manufacturing knowledge and experience," he added.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Horizon Packs was incorporated in 2021 and had six plants across the country, whereas Delhi-based SPPL was incorporated in 1980 with its sole manufacturing facility at Roorkee.

-With Inputs from PTI