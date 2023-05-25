JK Cement CEO hopes to benefit from easing inflation, coal pricing in current fiscal year

Stating that the industry expects high single digit growth in the current financial year after witnessing low double digit growth last year, Madhav Singhania said that the industry's capex investment cycle is back to what it used to be with corporate balance sheets being more healthy now

Deputy Managing Director & CEO at JK Cement Limited, Madhav Singhania has told CNBC-TV18 that he hopes the cement industry will benefit with the easing of inflation and coal pricing in the current financial year.

Stating that the industry expects high single digit growth in the current financial year after witnessing low double digit growth last year, he said that the industry's capex investment cycle is back to what it used to be with corporate balance sheets being more healthy now, adding that the industry looks at demand creation when it comes to capex deployment.

Terming creation of infrastructure and housing as the key demand drivers in an economy, Singhania said that the cement sector will remain healthy as long as these indicators are strong. Recounting inflation as a key sectoral challenge last year due to turmoil in global supply chains, he commended the government's move to increase its own capex spend and create infrastructure, which he described as an aid to the housing and cement sector when the industry was struggling due to high fuel costs.

Pointing to JK Cement's investment of Rs. 3,000 crores to set up a 4 MT unit in Panna in Madhya Pradesh last year, he said that PLI schemes aren't relevant for the cement sector which already has a high level of indigenisation, though he added that the industry is working towards decarbonisation in line with India's net zero emissions goal by 2070.

