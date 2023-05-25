JK Cement CEO hopes to benefit from easing inflation, coal pricing in current fiscal year

Stating that the industry expects high single digit growth in the current financial year after witnessing low double digit growth last year, Madhav Singhania said that the industry's capex investment cycle is back to what it used to be with corporate balance sheets being more healthy now

Deputy Managing Director & CEO at JK Cement Limited, Madhav Singhania has told CNBC-TV18 that he hopes the cement industry will benefit with the easing of inflation and coal pricing in the current financial year.

Stating that the industry expects high single digit growth in the current financial year after witnessing low double digit growth last year, he said that the industry's capex investment cycle is back to what it used to be with corporate balance sheets being more healthy now, adding that the industry looks at demand creation when it comes to capex deployment.