English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsJK Cement CEO hopes to benefit from easing inflation, coal pricing in current fiscal year

    JK Cement CEO hopes to benefit from easing inflation, coal pricing in current fiscal year

    JK Cement CEO hopes to benefit from easing inflation, coal pricing in current fiscal year
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 25, 2023 7:20:52 PM IST (Updated)

    Stating that the industry expects high single digit growth in the current financial year after witnessing low double digit growth last year, Madhav Singhania said that the industry's capex investment cycle is back to what it used to be with corporate balance sheets being more healthy now

    Deputy Managing Director & CEO at JK Cement Limited, Madhav Singhania has told CNBC-TV18 that he hopes the cement industry will benefit with the easing of inflation and coal pricing in the current financial year. 

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Stating that the industry expects high single digit growth in the current financial year after witnessing low double digit growth last year, he said that the industry's capex investment cycle is back to what it used to be with corporate balance sheets being more healthy now, adding that the industry looks at demand creation when it comes to capex deployment.
    Terming creation of infrastructure and housing as the key demand drivers in an economy, Singhania said that the cement sector will remain healthy as long as these indicators are strong. Recounting inflation as a key sectoral challenge last year due to turmoil in global supply chains, he commended the government's move to increase its own capex spend and create infrastructure, which he described as an aid to the housing and cement sector when the industry was struggling due to high fuel costs.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X