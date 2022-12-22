English
business News

JK Cement fast tracks entry in the paints business with 60% stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore

JK Cement fast tracks entry in the paints business with 60% stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore

JK Cement fast tracks entry in the paints business with 60% stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 4:30:39 PM IST (Published)

The acquisition also provides a channel for JK Cement to make an entry into the rapidly growing construction chemicals segment.

JK Cement Ltd. will acquire a 60 percent controlling stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore through its wholly-owned subsidiary JK Paints and Coatings Ltd.

The remaining 40 percent stake will be acquired over a period of 12 months as per the definitive agreement between the two parties.

The purchase is expected to boost JK Cement’s entry into the paint segment and help the company scale up its business operations.

The acquisition also provides a channel for JK Cement to make an entry into the rapidly growing construction chemicals segment. The construction chemicals and waterproofing products market has a current market size of over Rs 5,000 crore, and registering a growth of over 10 percent per annum.

JK Cement is the country’s largest manufacturer of wall putty.

Acro Paints has two manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, with a future capacity of 60,000 KL in decorative textured paints and 6,700 KL in construction chemicals. The expansion of production capacity is expected to finish by the second quarter of financial year 2024.

The pan India distribution network of JK Cement comprising of 1,00,000 dealers, 75,000 influencers & 1,500 distributors bolstered with Acro's distribution network will enable the company to reach a wider market ensuring ready accessibility to customers in the region.

Shares of JK Cement ended 0.7 percent higher at Rs 3,024.20.

