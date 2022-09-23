By Anand Singha

Mini During this period, JioMart will offer two sales: the 'Tyohaar Ready Sale' and the 'Bestival Sale.' In addition to Grocery, which is JioMart's mainstay, customers may save up to 80 percent on Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Fashion & Lifestyle, Beauty, FMCG, and Consumer Durables.

Reliance Retail's JioMart announced on Friday the roll-out of its month-long fiesta for the upcoming festival season. It has has partnered with local artisans and weavers to give a boost to creative handcrafted craftsmanship — the sale begins is on till October 23.

During this period, JioMart will offer two sales: the 'Tyohaar Ready Sale' and the 'Bestival Sale.' In addition to grocery, which is JioMart's mainstay, customers can save up to 80 percent on Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Fashion & Lifestyle, Beauty, FMCG, and Consumer Durables, an official press release stated on Friday.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO of JioMart, said, "W e are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart."

JioMart is planning to be a one-stop shop for all of its consumers' buying needs during the festive season of Diwali, which will include items from food to fashion. During the month-long shopping event, the company will present its consumers with an additional offer on State Bank of India (SBI) Debit Cards.

According to the release, customers can use the app to find limited-time 'Flash Deals' on consumer durables and electronic devices such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, mobile accessories, and so on will be available at special prices.

There will be more deals on branded items as well as Reliance Retail's homegrown brands like Reliance Digital and Reliance Trends.

For the first time this festive season, JioMart has partnered with local artisans and weavers to alter their lives and boost the livelihoods of traditional artists in India.

These craftsmen will provide a broad selection of creative handcrafted craftsmanship ranging from leather shoes, Bengali handloom sarees, and beautiful handwoven Sambalpuri sarees, to phulkari, chikankari, traditional jewellery, and more.

“As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs,” Varaganti said.

“To support this aim, we are onboarding sellers and local artisans to our e-commerce fold, we have also expanded the categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80x compared to the previous year. Our most recent launch, the JioMart-WhatsApp ordering, has been received well by our customers," he added.

JioMart will expand its reach to the country's heartlands and assure fast delivery through its wide network of physical stores, including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, and others, as well as third-party seller partners, the company said.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.