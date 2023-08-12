Jio Platforms' subsidiary Radisys completes Mimosa acquisition five months post announcement

1 Min Read
With this, Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys.
Radisys Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks Inc. from Airspan Network Holdings Inc.
With this, Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys.
Mimosa brings with itself a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys' open access portfolio, the release said.
In March this year, the Nasdaq-listed Airspan Networks and Radisys had signed an agreement under which Radisys will acquire Mimosa Networks for $60 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis. Jio Platforms has been one of Mimosa's major customers.
Mimosa’s product development, manufacturing, and sales teams of 56 employees will continue with Mimosa following the acquisition by Radisys.
“Acquisition of Mimosa will further accelerate Jio’s innovation and leadership in the production of telecom network products that deliver value to consumers and enterprises across the globe with cost-effective, rapidly deployable fixed and mobile broadband," Jio President Mathew Oommen had said on March 9.
Reliance Jio Infocomm USA Inc., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Jio is a shareholder of Airspan and maintains a seat on its Board of Directors.
First Published: Aug 12, 2023 8:20 AM IST
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance
Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained
Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth
Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more
Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read