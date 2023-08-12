Jio Platforms' subsidiary Radisys completes Mimosa acquisition five months post announcement

With this, Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys.

Radisys Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks Inc. from Airspan Network Holdings Inc.

Mimosa brings with itself a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys' open access portfolio, the release said.

In March this year, the Nasdaq-listed Airspan Networks and Radisys had signed an agreement under which Radisys will acquire Mimosa Networks for $60 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis. Jio Platforms has been one of Mimosa's major customers.

Mimosa’s product development, manufacturing, and sales teams of 56 employees will continue with Mimosa following the acquisition by Radisys.

“Acquisition of Mimosa will further accelerate Jio’s innovation and leadership in the production of telecom network products that deliver value to consumers and enterprises across the globe with cost-effective, rapidly deployable fixed and mobile broadband," Jio President Mathew Oommen had said on March 9.

Reliance Jio Infocomm USA Inc., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Jio is a shareholder of Airspan and maintains a seat on its Board of Directors.