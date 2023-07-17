Jio Financial Services to be included in NSE indices effective July 20

In the first week of July, Reliance Industries said the National Company Law Tribunal has given its nod to the demerger of the company's financial services undertaking and its listing. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,796.40, up by Rs 57.50, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, July 17, said Reliance Industries Ltd 's (RIL) demerged entity Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) will be included in NSE indices effective from July 20, 2023.

"NSE has announced special pre-open session to be conducted for Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE) in the capital market segment on July 20, 2023, on account of demerger of its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (‘spun-off entity’ to be renamed as Jio Financial Services Ltd)," the stock exchange said in a circular.

The NSE will include Jio Financial Services in 19 indices, including Nifty50, Nifty100, Nifty200, Nifty500, Nifty50 Equal Weight, Nifty100 Equal Weight, Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, Nifty Energy, Nifty India Manufacturing, Nifty Infrastructure, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty Low Volatility 50, Nifty Mobility, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Total Market, Nifty100 ESG, Nifty100 Liquid 15 and Nifty100 Low Volatility 30.

In the first week of July, Reliance Industries said the National Company Law Tribunal has given its nod to the demerger of the company's financial services undertaking and its listing.

Reliance had previously announced plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL) and rename and list it as Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,796.40, up by Rs 57.50, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.