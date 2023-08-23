Jio Financial Services has a significant opportunity to scale: Uday Kotak

“I believe Jio Financial Services has a significant opportunity to scale. I have no doubt that under the leadership of Mr K.V. Kamath, it will do a phenomenal job. I have always had the highest regard for Mr Kamath and his ability to envision and execute,” said

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit, Kotak lauded the renowned financial expert's ability to envision and execute strategies effectively. He also emphasised the importance of a robust framework for managing leverage businesses, underlining the necessity for sound financial practices when providing funds and ensuring their return.

Highlighting the strategic essence of the endeavour, Kotak painted a vivid picture of the financial landscape Jio Financial Services navigates. He noted its dual nature as both a marketplace and a leverage-based enterprise.

Kotak elaborated on the unique dynamics of leverage-based enterprises, explaining that their inherent nature demands a meticulous approach to risk management. He underscored that Jio Financial Services' success would hinge on its adherence to a prudent financial approach and to their strategy, echoing Kamath's deep understanding of this principle.

Highlighting the market's competitive nature, Kotak pointed out that it was imperative for Jio Financial Services to operate with precision and foresight. "As long as they follow the mantra, and Mr Kamath knows this at the back of his hand, I have no doubt Jio Financial Services has great potential," Kotak concluded.