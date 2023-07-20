Jio Financial Services Demerger: Implied value of the entity at Rs 261.85 per share

Jio Financial Services will hold 413 million treasury shares of Reliance Industries, which will be 6.1 percent of Reliance Industries' total outstanding shares.

Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd . has seen an implied price of Rs 261.85 per share after a special one-hour price discovery session.

The implied price is higher than the company-indicated cost price of Rs 133.

Shares of Reliance Industries also started trading ex-of Jio Financial services at Rs 2,580, compared to Wednesday's close of Rs 2,842.

Today is also the record date for the demerger. As of closing on today, shareholders of Reliance Industries will be eligible for shares of Jio Financial Services. This will be the same price for Jio Financial Services until the stock lists on the exchanges. Until then, it will be the 51st stock on the Nifty 50 index.

But once Jio Financial is listed as a stock, at a future date, the stock will be removed from the index after the end-of-day on third day of its listing - subject to certain price conditions. So, if Jio Financial lists on T, it will be delisted from the indices at the end of T+3 days.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative research believes that Active and Passive Fund Managers will ideally maintain the JFSL price at Rs 261.85 till the time it starts trading.

At this price, Nifty 50 index passive trackers could sell around 9 crore shares, which is equivalent to around $290 million, according to Nuvama. Alongside, Sensex index trackers could sell 5.5 crore shares, equivalent to around $175 million.

Nuvama also said that there is no concrete listing day yet and it may take a few weeks to get all the listing approvals. It is possible that it may take a months' time or even earlier. The stock will also need at least six months of trading history to qualify for the inclusion in the F&O segment.

"Jio Financial as of today, there is very little business inside the company. We are all getting excited because they just have a networth of Rs 6,000 crore and they have shares of Reliance Industries, which if all of them are sold you can have a starting networth of Rs one lakh crore," Digant Haria of Greenedge Wealth Services said.

"So, there's a lot of hype that okay because it is going to have Rs one lakh crore networth, it can go ahead and easily build Rs 5 lakh crore kind of book and disrupt the whole industry. I don't think any of that is going to happen," he added.

Abizer Diwanji of EY India also said that it is too soon to say whether Jio Financial Services will disrupt the industry. “Absolutely too soon to take that call. But Reliance as a group has been disruptive in most businesses they have entered. We have seen that in retail, in petrochem and we will possibly see that in financial services," he said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.