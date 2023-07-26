Jio Financial Services, BlackRock form joint venture to enter India's asset management industry

The joint venture aims to revolutionise India's asset management industry by providing affordable and innovative investment solutions to millions of investors in the country through a digital-first approach, they said in a statement on Wednesday (July 26).

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) and BlackRock, a leading global asset management company, have entered into a strategic agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture named Jio BlackRock.

"Jio BlackRock brings BlackRock’s deep expertise and talent in investment management, risk management, product excellence, access to technology, operations, scale, and intellectual capital around markets, while JFS contributes local market knowledge, digital infrastructure capabilities and robust execution capabilities," the statement read.

Both companies plan to make an initial investment of USD 150 million each in the joint venture.

Rachel Lord, Chair & Head of APAC at BlackRock, expressed excitement about the enormous opportunity that India presents, with rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation reshaping the market.

" The convergence of rising affluence, favourable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways," she said.

Hitesh Sethia, President and CEO of JFS, also spoke positively about the partnership, highlighting BlackRock's global reputation and expertise in asset management.

"The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s deep expertise in investment and risk management along with the technology capability and deep market expertise of JFS to drive digital delivery of products," Sethia said.

The vision of Jio BlackRock is to be a transformational, customer-centric, and digital-first enterprise that aims to democratise access to financial investment solutions and promote financial well-being for every Indian, he added.

The joint venture's operations will commence once regulatory and statutory approvals are obtained, and it will have its own dedicated management team.