Jio True 5G services are rolled out in a city only when majority of areas in a city are covered by the transformational True 5G network and users are able to enjoy Truly Unlimited Free 5G Data immediately after such rollout.
Reliance Jio announced on Wednesday that it was had launched its 'true' 5G services in 41 additional cities across 16 states and union territories.
Jio True 5G will now be available across 41 additional cities in 16 States/Union Territories namely
Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us. We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions.”
Starting 21st March 2023, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.
List of 41 cities:
|Sr. No.
|Cities
|States / UT
|1
|Adoni
|Andhra Pradesh
|2
|Badvel
|3
|Chilakaluripet
|4
|Gudivada
|5
|Kadiri
|6
|Narsapur
|7
|Rayachoti
|8
|Srikalahasti
|9
|Tadepalligudem
|10
|Margao
|Goa
|11
|Fatehabad
|Haryana
|12
|Gohana
|13
|Hansi
|14
|Narnaul
|15
|Palwal
|16
|Paonta Sahib
|Himachal Pradesh
|17
|Rajouri
|Jammu & Kashmir
|18
|Dumka
|Jharkhand
|19
|Robertsonpet
|Karnataka
|20
|Kanhangad
|Kerala
|21
|Nedumangad
|22
|Taliparamba
|23
|Thalassery
|24
|Thiruvalla
|25
|Betul
|Madhya Pradesh
|26
|Dewas
|27
|Vidisha
|28
|Bhandara
|Maharashtra
|29
|Wardha
|30
|Lunglei
|Mizoram
|31
|Byasanagar
|Odisha
|32
|Rayagada
|33
|Hoshiarpur
|Punjab
|34
|Tonk
|Rajasthan
|35
|Karaikudi
|Tamil Nadu
|36
|Krishnagiri
|37
|Ranipet
|38
|Theni Allinagaram
|39
|Udhagamandalam
|40
|Vaniyambadi
|41
|Kumarghat
|Tripura
About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data-strong future-proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and an indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future-ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 6G and beyond.
Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.4 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.
