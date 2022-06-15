Jio-BP to provide battery swapping facility for Zomato's electric vehicles

Jio-BP - a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and supermajor BP announced on Wednesday that it will provide battery swapping services to food delivery app Zomato's electric vehicles (EVs), as well as access to 'Jio-bp pulse' branded battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery.

Jio-BP said it has reached an agreement with Zomato to support the company’s commitment to "The Climate Group's EV100 project of a 100 percent electric fleet by 2030".

“Leveraging the best of RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. Last year, Jio-BP, constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs,” it said in a statement.

Jio-BP pulse is the brand name of the JV's electric mobility business, which provides charging infrastructure to Indian consumers. Customers can use the Jio-BP pulse mobile app to quickly locate local charging stations and power their electric vehicles.

The partnership is expected to hasten the adoption of electric vehicles in India's fast-increasing delivery and transportation sector.

"With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments," the statement said.