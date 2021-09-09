Jio-BP partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging stations

Jio-BP, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's BP, on Thursday announced a partnership with BluSmart to set up a network of commercial large-scale EV charging stations.

As part of the partnership, Jio-BP will set up these stations for passengers electric vehicles and fleets across the country, the company said in a statement.

"Through this partnership, both companies will collaborate in planning, development and operation of EV charging infrastructure, at suitable locations across cities where BluSmart operates," it said.

With the first phase-roll out in the national capital region, these EV charging stations will be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station and will be concentrated in urban areas, it said.

BluSmart , through its all-electric fleet, has been disrupting the mobility landscape by providing reliable, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service in Delhi NCR. BluSmart aims to expand its network into other major cities across India.

Speaking on the collaboration, Harish C Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at Jio-BP said, "Leveraging BP's learnings from the UK with BP Pulse, where they have the country's largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-BP intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers."

As Reliance pursues a new energy vision of becoming a net-zero carbon company by 2030, its partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options.

Anmol Jaggi, co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said, "BluSmart operates large EV charging superhubs powering the burgeoning EV fleet. Our partnership with Jio-bp is a true testament of our ability to provide world-class EV charging infrastructure solutions for India."

As an integrated EV infrastructure player, Jio-BP is actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for all vehicle categories.

Jio-BP aims to expand its fuel retailing network to 5,500 over the next five years from the current network of just over 1,400 petrol pumps.