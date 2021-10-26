Jio-bp launches its first Mobility Station in Mumbai

Jio-BP will also set up a network of EV Charging and Battery Swap Stations at these Mobility Stations and standalone locations or Mobility Points.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp's fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), on Tuesday launched its first mobility station at Navi Mumbai's Navde.

RIL and bp, which set up RBML in July 2020 , operate their fuel stations under the Jio-BP brand. The existing network of over 1,400 fuel stations will be rebranded as Jio-BP over the next few months, the company said.

The fuels and mobility market in the country is rapidly growing. In fact, it is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years.

Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet the growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move – including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time," the official statement said.

Jio-bp Mobility Stations will offer the additivised fuel at no extra cost. The additivised fuel will contain 'ACTIVE' technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean, the statement added.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV Charging and Battery Swap Stations at these Mobility Stations and standalone locations or Mobility Points. The JV aims at developing the best EV charging infrastructure in India.

Wild Bean Café, the on-the-move brand by bp, will serve its signature coffee along with regional and local fare including masala chai, samosa, upma, paneer tikka roll, and chocolate lava cake at these stations. The 24x7 shop has Reliance Retail as a partner for daily need items, snacks and confectionery.

Jio-bp has partnered with Castrol to develop a network of express oil change outlets at its Mobility Stations, where customers will be offered free vehicle health check-ups and free oil-change services. Two-wheeler owners who buy Castrol lubricant at these Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no extra cost.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.