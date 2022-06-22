Jio-BP in deal to power up EV charging pods at Blackstone-backed Nexus Malls across 13 cities

Nexus Malls, a subsidiary of investment firm Blackstone Group, has announced its association with Jio-BP, a fuel and mobility joint venture, for the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping stations across their portfolio of 17 malls across 13 cities.

As part of this partnership, Nexus Malls will be installed with 24x7 charging infrastructure for two- and four-wheeler EVs. In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus Malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad from this June.

Jio-BP is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs.

To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company's customers to charge vehicles at their malls among other environment-conscious initiatives. Nexus Malls currently is one of the largest mall owners in the country.

The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-BP pulse. With the Jio-BP pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs.

A joint statement said the companies are creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and leverage the best of RIL and BP's strengths in electrification.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.