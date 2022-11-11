Indian steel sector upswing is largely propelled by domestic demand

Jindal Steel and Power credits domestic demand for the growth of India's steel sector on the back of initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India

The Indian steel sector is the best among major economies given the "favourable situation" in the country, Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s (JSPL) managing director Bimlendra Jha said on Friday.

He credited domestic demand on the back of initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India for the growth of the country's steel industry.

JSPL MD said that steel companies should think from the perspective of partaking in India’s growth story against all the doom visible across the globe.

“There are customers in India who are in the infrastructure and construction space where most of our products go in and that is a booming sector,” he explained and added that JSPL is working very closely with the sector to reap benefits.

He, however, didn’t suggest focusing too much on exports unless it is an opportunity that “makes a lot of sense” from the financial perspective.

Jha’s remarks came after the JSPL’s financial results for the July to September quarter during which the firm’s adjusted EBITDA and standalone EBITDA/tonne came in below Street estimates though topline was better than expectations, even as an exceptional item weighed down profit.

JSPL’s volumes went up by 15 percent and costs declined by 8 percent. However, the net sales realisation slipped by 12 percent. Also, the company made a significant reduction in its inventory from quarter one to quarter two.

Jha believes that cash is a reality and profit is an opinion in the business. “We are focusing on cash and as far as that journey is concerned, we are on a positive territory,” he said.

JSPL’s net debt declined to about Rs 7,000 crore. However, the company has a large capex lined up. On the existing businesses, the company looking to constantly reduce its need for cash from any external source, which is being reflected in its net debt and gross debt position, he said.

“We are committed to invest in the future and constantly keep our balance sheet healthy enough so that we are able to invest in the right projects at the right time,” he said, adding that the company’s primary goal is to continuously create more value, which could come from brownfield, greenfield or any inorganic opportunity.

