    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Jindal Steel and Power zooms after Australian unit pays off entire overseas debt

    Jindal Steel and Power zooms after Australian unit pays off entire overseas debt

    Jindal Steel and Power zooms after Australian unit pays off entire overseas debt
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    Mini

    In 2018, their net debt was approximately Rs 46,500 crore. As of June 30, 2022, it had decreased to Rs 7,700 crore and was primarily kept on the Indian unit's books.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Jindal Steel share

    TRADE
    The Australian division of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) paid back the last loan instalment on Wednesday. At its peak, overseas debt was $1.8 billion, which has been brought down to nil through a combination of repayments and divestments.
    Shares of JSPL are trading at Rs 419, up by 4.13 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    The company owns iron ore and coal mines in Australia, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, and Botswana.
    JSPL's overseas subsidiaries improved, but Australia was disappointing, as shown in the first quarter results.
    EBITDA figuresQ1 FY23Q4 FY22
    Mozambique$ 43 million$ 12.7 million
    South Africa$ 11 million$ 5.3 million
    Australia$ 3 million$ 8.3 million
    This year in March, JSPL’s Mauritius subsidiary also prepaid the last instalment of its $765 million loan facility.
    This marks a turnaround in the overseas assets life cycle which had been reeling a few years back with humongous debt and little revenue.
    According to company financials, the company's peak debt-EBITDA ratio in FY17 was over 13, although it had dropped to 0.55 at the end of the June quarter.
    In 2018, their net debt was approximately Rs 46,500 crore. As of June 30, 2022, it had decreased to Rs 7,700 crore and was primarily kept on the Indian unit's books.
    Also read: Nykaa investors cheer proposal to issue bonus shares on October 3
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Jindal Steel &amp; Power (JSPL)Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL)overseas debt plan

    Previous Article

    Understanding the crucial role light plays in smartphone photography: Corning Gorilla Glass with DX/DX+

    Next Article

    From Rs 47 to Rs 3,547 in five years: Meet Adani Enterprises, the newest entrant to the Nifty 50

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng