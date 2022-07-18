This steelmaker remains a long-term favourite despite burning half of investors' money in 90 days

A New Delhi-based manufacturer of stainless steel has burned nearly half of investors' money in three months, but analysts are counting on a much rewarding bounce back in the stock. New Delhi-based Jindal Stainless is a part of the diversified OP Jindal Group, which has operations in areas such as iron and power generation besides steel.

Many analysts expect a rerating in the stock, betting on bright demand prospects for the sector, especially from pockets such as automobiles and infrastructure, and the company's capacity expansion initiatives.

"Jindal Stainless is a fundamentally strong company well positioned among stainless steel makers. It is a good stock and very attractive from a long-term investment perspective," AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

"The company has seen consistent growth in the last 10 years," he pointed out.

Many analysts are upbeat on Jindal Stainless, at a time when the government has imposed a 15 percent export duty to improve domestic steel availability and reign in steel prices. They say a possible reduction in volumes is factored in the stock price.

Meanwhile, the government is considering a proposal to discontinue the duty before the end of the monsoon season, sources told CNBC-TV18.

What does the duty mean for steelmakers?

Major steelmakers have faced margin pressure as a high duty resulted in a loss of their overseas customers. The Finance Minister has assured industry leaders the government will relook on the duty on certain products.

According to ICICI Securities, a removal of export duty, if an when it happens, will boost Jindal Stainless' business model.

"It would be disappointing to see a partial rollback of the export duty on steel products and not in stainless steel. The imposition of the duty itself was difficult to put in a framework given the larger demand market, i.e. aluminium was exempted, but stainless steel was included. However, JSL is most leveraged to the export market among Indian metal peers, with around 25 percent of the combined Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless Hisar volumes being exported, hence is the most impacted by the export duty," the brokerage said in a research report dated July 12.

The stainless steel maker has guided for maintaining 50 percent of a peak export run-rate despite the duty while trying to push the rest of the volumes in the domestic market. "These measures expose volumes and margins to downside risks," according to ICICI Securities.

ICICI Securities has a 'buy' rating on Jindal Stainless with a target price of Rs 104 — a level the stock has already hit.

Other analysts see more potential upside in the stock.

Monarch Networth Capital, which also has a 'buy' rating on the stock, believes the fair value of the Jindal Stainless stock is Rs 260.

Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey is of the view that the stock appears to have stabilised on the short-term charts. "Having made a higher top and higher bottom formation, the stock has shown some positive divergence by mechanical indicators with strong support at Rs 95... A close above Rs 110-120 could see the possibility of a further upside," he told CNBCTV18.com.

He believes the stock is "deeply oversold" from a medium-term perspective.

"Jindal Stainless shares are in the process of stabilising but a confirmation of a medium-term bottom is still not there... We would need some more time to confirm that possibility... One would be more positive then negative but certain levels first need to hold and secondly some of the resistance levels like Rs 110 and Rs 120 need to get taken out while the stock seems to be getting itself in a mood to do that," Kapadia added.