Jeh Wadia, Managing Director of GoAir has resigned after three years at the helm of the airline and would continue as a promoter of the low cost carrier. Ben Baldanza, who has been an advisor to the company since 2018 and director since 2019, has been elevated as vice-chairman of the board.

The airline said in statement: "With the goal of taking GoAir to its next phase of growth, the promoters of the company and its Board came together to formulate a long-term plan. Amongst other initiatives, a key element of this plan, forged over weeks of discussions and consultation, was to further strengthen the management of the company by bringing on-board proven industry professionals, a strategy that has worked well for the group in its other ventures including Britannia."

Baldanza will now work directly with the management team, comprising of Kaushik Khona – CEO and Pankaj Chaturvedi – CFO. He said, "I am excited to be part of GoAir’s next stage of journey. This gives me the opportunity to apply my years of airline experience in the vibrant and fast-growing market of India to create enduring value for all stakeholders."