The three ways Jefferies expects JB Chemicals to outperform industry growth

Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 2,680 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.
Jefferies said that JB Chemicals is the fastest growing domestic pharma company therapy dominance in cardiac and gastro. The brokerage added that the company's export growth will be led by contract manufacturing of Lozenges, where it has strong customer relationships and technology.
JB Chemicals is one of the largest manufacturers of lozenges globally, exporting to over 40 countries over the last two decades.
The brokerage has valued JB Chemicals on an EV/EBITDA basis as its financials have contributions from acquired brands, which inflates the depreciation and amortisation. Jefferies' target EBITDA for JB Chemicals adjusts for the non-cash ESOP charge of Rs 40 crore in financial year 2025.
Shares of JB Chemicals are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 2,386.80. The stock made an intraday 52-week high of Rs 2,447.75. Shares have risen nearly 22 percent on a year-to-date basis.
