CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThe three ways Jefferies expects JB Chemicals to outperform industry growth

The three ways Jefferies expects JB Chemicals to outperform industry growth

The three ways Jefferies expects JB Chemicals to outperform industry growth
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 10:28:51 AM IST (Published)

Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 2,680 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.

Life cycle management of key brands, synergistic acquisitions and targeted new launches will help JB Chemicals outperform industry growth, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 2,680 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.

Live Tv

Loading...

Jefferies said that JB Chemicals is the fastest growing domestic pharma company therapy dominance in cardiac and gastro. The brokerage added that the company's export growth will be led by contract manufacturing of Lozenges, where it has strong customer relationships and technology.


JB Chemicals is one of the largest manufacturers of lozenges globally, exporting to over 40 countries over the last two decades.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X