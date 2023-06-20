The three ways Jefferies expects JB Chemicals to outperform industry growth

Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 2,680 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.

Life cycle management of key brands, synergistic acquisitions and targeted new launches will help JB Chemicals outperform industry growth, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 2,680 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.

Live Tv

Loading...

Jefferies said that JB Chemicals is the fastest growing domestic pharma company therapy dominance in cardiac and gastro. The brokerage added that the company's export growth will be led by contract manufacturing of Lozenges, where it has strong customer relationships and technology.