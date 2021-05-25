Jaypee Infratech promoter Manoj Gaur makes a settlement offer to lenders

Yet another promoter of a defaulting firm has made an offer to its lenders to settle dues in exchange for withdrawing bankruptcy proceedings against the company. After the Ruias attempted to regain control of Essar Steel with a proposal to repay their debts, and more recently, Kapil Wadhawan offered a settlement plan to withdraw Dewan Housing Finance from IBC, now Manoj Gaur, the executive chairman of Jaiprakash Associates, has made a similar offer to the creditors of Jaypee Infratech.

In a letter dated May 23, 2021, addressed to the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) of Jaypee Infratech, Anuj Jain, Gaur proposed to repay banks and financial institutions in full, a sum of Rs 9,783 crore by way of upfront payment, land swap, and long term debentures with a total value of about Rs 12,500 crore.

For homebuyers, Gaur has proposed to deploy Rs 1,650 crore of funds to construct units, out of which Rs 400 crore would be deployed up front. He also claimed the homebuyers would get additional benefits including delay compensation as per terms of sale at Rs 2,987 crore, and that FDs & outstanding dues of YEIDA would also be paid back in their entirety.

"I may reiterate that we stand by our said proposal, which offers no haircut and proposes to settle the claims of all stakeholders. However, even then if any Financial Creditor is of the view that it provides for any haircut in any manner, we undertake that such shortfall (if any) will be made good from the operations of JIL within 05 years of acceptance," Gaur claimed in this letter.

He stated that his latest submission is based on the Supreme Court’s recent decision with respect to personal guarantors of bankrupt firms.

In a judgment dated May 21, 2021, the Supreme court held that guarantors are not exempt from their liabilities, even if a bankrupt firm is resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The order would allow creditors to go after promoter guarantees to recover dues due to any haircut they might have taken on the loans. However, Gaur claimed the judgment simultaneously provides a legal right or entitlement to promoters of Jaypee Infratech to object to any resolution plan which calls for a haircut for the creditors.

He claimed that he has constantly attempted to clear Jaypee Infratech’s debt, but his proposals have been ignored by lenders.

"The proposals offered by undersigned on behalf of JAL (offering zero haircuts) are being still ignored repeatedly in favor of resolution plans (offering exorbitant haircuts). I am not able to comprehend how and why the lenders have been unwilling to accept our proposal and are continuously putting resolution plans to vote which entails exorbitant haircuts. This is astonishing especially when the asset value of JIL is far greater than the debt owed to the creditors, partly due to the efforts by me and JAL to reduce such liabilities," Gaur claimed.

This is not the first time Gaur has attempted to make an offer to withdraw the company from bankruptcy proceedings. He had approached the lenders in 2019 as well, offering to clear dues of financial creditors totalling Rs 8,358 crore out of their admitted claim of Rs 9,783 crore at the time.

Asking the IRP to defer any voting on Jaypee Infratech’s resolution plans in his recent letter, Gaur requested his letter be placed before the Committee of Creditors (CoC).