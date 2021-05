Jaypee Infra CoC has deferred voting on Suraksha Group's plan, banking sources informed CNBC-TV18.

The CoC was initially expected to begin voting on Suraksha's plan today.

Voting was deferred after NBCC submitted an addendum to its plan after being rejected on May 20. Suraksha Group had objected to NBCC’s addendum made after the stipulated timeline, sources said.

Both NBCC and Suraksha have hinted at taking legal recourse if needed.

CoC will soon vote to decide whether to give both NBCC and Suraksha 7-days time to submit final bids. It will also decide on a time-breaker formula in the upcoming vote.

If the resolution to allow more time to both bidders not approved, CoC may only vote on Suraksha’s May 18 plan.

In December 2019, the CoC had approved NBCC’s resolution plan with 97.36 percent votes in favour under the third round of the bidding, and this was later approved by NCLT in March 2020. However, the Supreme Court later overturned the order and called for a new round of bids. On March 26, 2021, the apex court had given 45 days to complete the resolution plan, which has already lapsed.