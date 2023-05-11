Jay Bharat Maruti to invest up to Rs 350 crore in 2 new manufacturing plants in Haryana, Gujarat

These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat, in Haryana, and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat to supply to its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both regions. Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd ended at Rs 172.95, up by Rs 7.70, or 4.66 percent on the BSE.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd on Thursday, May 11, said the company will be setting up two new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both regions.

The company will be investing Rs 300-350 crore approximately in a phased manner in line with its customer’s growth strategy.

These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat, in Haryana, and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing.

The new plant at Kharkhoda will provide capacity enhancement so as to meet the requirements of Maruti Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda, which is expected to be commissioned by FY2025, it said.

It will also be setting up an assembly facility in the new Gujarat facility for supplying auto assemblies.

Jay Bharat Maruti is a joint venture between JBM Group and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of key auto systems such as chassis and suspension systems, exhaust systems, welded assemblies, tools and dyes, among others, for India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India.