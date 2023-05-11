Jay Bharat Maruti to invest up to Rs 350 crore in 2 new manufacturing plants in Haryana, Gujarat

English
homebusiness Newscompanies NewsJay Bharat Maruti to invest up to Rs 350 crore in 2 new manufacturing plants in Haryana, Gujarat

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 11, 2023 7:01:31 PM IST (Published)

These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat, in Haryana, and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat to supply to its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both regions. Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd ended at Rs 172.95, up by Rs 7.70, or 4.66 percent on the BSE.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd on Thursday, May 11, said the company will be setting up two new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both regions.

The company will be investing Rs 300-350 crore approximately in a phased manner in line with its customer’s growth strategy.


These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat, in Haryana, and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing.

